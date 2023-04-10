Return To Neverland In The New Trailer For Peter Pan & Wendy

In the first moments of the new trailer for Disney+'s "Peter Pan & Wendy," Ever Anderson's Wendy tells viewers what will drive the pixie-dust-fueled narrative of this live-action, fantasy reboot. With the wistful words, "I don't want to grow up," audiences are launched into a cinematic cascade of peak-Pan moments harkening back in large part to Disney's 1953 animated journey to Neverland and all its magical moments. For any fan of the animated feature, the new trailer packs in all the familiar nostalgia anyone could dream of.

Shortly after Evers and her on-screen siblings are introduced in the moonlit bedroom of the Darling family home, Tinker Bell (Yara Shahidi) swoops in and is snatched out of the air by John (Joshua Pickering). Seconds later, Peter (Alexander Molony) alights in the window. Then, he and the Darlings take flight into the night air for that indelible scene of Pan and the children gliding past Big Ben. Next, they zoom toward the second star to the right and straight on 'till morning,' just like in the animated movie.