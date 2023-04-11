John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Says He's Had Talks About Directing A Marvel Movie - Exclusive

Before he made his directorial debut with "John Wick" in 2014, Chad Stahelski carved out a 20-year career as a stuntman, a stunt coordinator, and eventually a second unit director (specializing in action). Among his many credits — which include the "Matrix" trilogy, "Dredd," "The Wolverine," and "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" — was a stint as a second unit director on Marvel's "Captain America: Civil War," working under directors Anthony and Joe Russo and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige.

Now that he's made three more "John Wick" films, including the recently released "John Wick: Chapter 4," and has garnered a reputation as one of the best action directors in the business, we had to ask: Has Stahelski had any meetings since working on "Civil War" about directing a Marvel movie himself?

"In recent months, I was asked to come in and talk about a project," Chad Stahelski reveals in our exclusive interview. "I don't think it was the right fit, nor was it the right timing, because I still had to finish 'Wick [Chapter 4]' ... [but] I can't be more gracious and more thankful. That's flattering — if Marvel calls and offers you a gig, at least you're on the radar. Of course, it's a huge ego boost. It's amazing."

Of course, per the studio's iron-clad secrecy, Stahelski isn't at liberty to say what he did meet with Marvel about. But there is one hint from the past about just what project it might have been.