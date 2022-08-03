John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Got Passed Over For The One Marvel Movie He Wanted

Chad Stahelski has come a long way since his Hollywood debut. It's hard to believe that the A-list director was once a stuntman in "The Crow," and had an uncredited acting role on "Baywatch." In 1999 he had his most challenging audition yet when he got a job as Keanu Reeves' stunt double in "The Matrix." In a 2019 interview with Vulture, Stahelski recalled, "After the 'Matrix,' I went from an average stunt guy to one of the biggest choreographers in the business. I started a company that deals specifically with martial-arts choreography and that's grown into all the 'John Wick' movies and everything. 'The Matrix' literally changed the industry."

After stunt doubling for Reeves in the next two "The Matrix" films and expanding to stunt coordinator and martial arts choreographer, Stahelski also started taking on more jobs as the assistant director, or second unit. After being second unit director on the first two "Hunger Games" films and several others, he directed the first "John Wick" with David Leitch (via IMDb). The following two sequels he did solo, and a fourth film is scheduled for 2023, with a recent trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con.

With the success of the "John Wick" franchise, Stahelski is extremely busy, finally getting the "Highlander" reboot off the ground and coaxing several other projects through various stages of development. Despite this, and his hesitancy about tentpole projects in general, there's one Marvel movie he always wanted to direct. Unfortunately, that ship has already sailed.