American Horror Story Is Dying, And Only The Return Of Jessica Lange Can Save It

Sometimes, it feels as if the shambling corpse that is "American Horror Story" will never take a dirt nap.

It's been quite an uneven run for the FX Network lynchpin, but it's hard to ignore the fact that it's definitely seen better days. The series arguably peaked with the messy but generally satisfying (and memorably campy) "American Horror Story: Coven." Follow-up entries like "Freak Show," "Roanoke" and "Hotel" were ambitious but wildly uneven ventures, and "Apocalypse" seems to solely exist to correct the biggest mistake "Coven" made, by saving Misty Day (Lily Rabe) from Hell. "Cult," meanwhile, had strong performances but feels outdated already. And one would think that the shorter run of "Double Feature" would have saved itself from the show's worst tendencies, but somehow, splitting the season in two resulted in two unsatisfying and undercooked halves.

Only "1984" and "NYC" worked, and both have had their detractors. The less said about the wildly uneven and largely forgotten "American Horror Stories," the better. These diminishing returns have resulted in a dip in ratings. While it's been customary for the show to slowly lose momentum over a season, "Double Feature" and "NYC" have drawn series-low numbers, and some episodes failed to attain a million viewers. We're a long way from the 8 million-plus viewer peaks of "Roanoke," that's for sure.

These are the symptoms of a dying show. What's the missing ingredient in most of these outings? It's actually pretty simple: the talents of Oscar and Emmy winner Jessica Lange, who anchored the show's first four seasons.