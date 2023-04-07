Star Wars' Jon Favreau Says The Audience Is Key To Telling A Story Across TV & Film

There's a great disturbance in the Force, of the awesome, Empire-overthrowing variety! "The Mandalorian" creator Jon Favreau didn't say much concerning the rest of Season 3, but plenty of juicy stories were unveiled at Star Wars Celebration. During Day 1, the first trailer for the highly anticipated spin-off to Favreau's Disney+ series was revealed. Yes, the "Ahsoka" footage dropped, and Favreau addressed the complexities of telling stories for both the sophisticated audiences of moviegoers and streamers.

"Audiences are very sophisticated now," Favreau told IGN during an interview at Star Wars Celebration. "And if they're invested in the characters and the stories, you can — you could — tell types of stories in one medium that you can't with the other. There are certain limitations you have with cinema because we're very, you know, we have a lot of narrative structure to deal with [in] the amount of minutes we do each season — and then multiple seasons. But with a movie, you have to make sure it all kind of comes to a head and resolves in that two-hour, hour-and-a-half period."

Favreau's been able to tell larger-than-life tales on "The Mandalorian" thanks to Disney+. And, as a result, the showrunner has essentially given audiences an estimated 320 minutes of "Star Wars" magic a season. Whereas, had he told the tale of Mando (Pedro Pascal) in theaters rather than on streaming, who knows if fans would have ever even seen Luke Skywalker's epic rescue sequence of Grogu in the post-"Return of the Jedi" world?