Pedro Pascal Provides Rare Insight Into The Mandalorian Season 3

Speaking to Total Film, Pedro Pascal delved into Din Djarin's upcoming internal struggles with becoming a leader — presumably of the planet Mandalore — after gaining possession of the Darksaber in Season 2.

"If he is stepping into a leadership position, he's reluctant to do so," Pascal said. "I don't think that there's anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they're capable of, and who they are. That part has been really, really fun. Also, from my point of view, there's so many searchable ways to find the tonality of that. I just tried to achieve the subtleties of that kind of character development."

As hinted at the end of Season 2, tensions will surely be rising between Djarin and fellow Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) following his winning of the Darksaber in battle from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). Kryze had previously possessed the legendary weapon and was attempting to bring it back to Mandalore to lead their people with it.

"The significance of the Darksaber to Bo-Katan is very specific," explained Katee Sackhoff in a 2020 interview with Collider. "This is her heritage. This is her pride. This physical representation of earning a position and being respected by your people means everything to ruling and leading Mandalore. It's incredibly important to her." Going into Season 3, Sackhoff says fans can expect Bo-Katan to have a few things up her sleeve after re-evaluating her approach to getting back the Darksaber. "Anytime you have a goal and you don't succeed, I think you reevaluate," she told Total Film.

"The Mandalorian" is currently slated to return in February 2023 on Disney+.