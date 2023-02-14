Jon Favreau Knows The Mandalorian Season 3 Will Be Confusing To More Casual Fans
Normally, watching a TV show should be pretty straightforward. You start from the beginning, and you keep pace with the series through the ups and downs so that you understand what's going on multiple seasons down the line. However, thanks to "Star Wars" and Marvel, fans are now expected to stay up-to-date with various shows that they may or may not care about in order to comprehend what's going to happen in the projects they do actually care about.
This is precisely what's about to happen once "The Mandalorian" Season 3 drops. As fans might remember, Season 2 ended with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) giving up Grogu to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) so that he could learn the ways of the Jedi. If that's where the show left off, it would make sense for Season 3 to pick up with Din and see what he's up to now that he doesn't have his young ward with him.
However, "The Book of Boba Fett" inexplicably devoted two episodes to bring the audience up to speed with Din, and we saw how Grogu decided to walk away from Luke's Jedi Temple and return to his Mandalorian daddy. Therefore, Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" will go back to being the Baby Yoda show. And the show's creator, Jon Favreau, is well aware of the confusion the new season might cause to more casual "Star Wars" fans.
Jon Favreau thinks Grogu and Din Djarin have had enough time to change
It's easier to think of "The Book of Boba Fett" as "The Mandalorian" Season 2.5. It helps fill in some of the gaps between seasons, and if people skipped over that show when it originally aired last year, the new season of "The Mandalorian" will probably make them want to go back to check it out to see why Grogu is back with Din Djarin. The confusing aspect of including such plot points in another show wasn't lost on Jon Favreau, and he admitted to Empire that he's aware of how it might alienate fans who just want to see "The Mandalorian."
He explained, "It's going to be interesting to see how this unfolds for people who may not have seen The Book Of Boba Fett. But I think The Book Of Boba Fett offered time to pass. You saw what Mando was like without Baby Yoda and we saw what Grogu was like without the Mandalorian and neither of them was doing too good." But it was also important to the filmmaker not to simply do a hard reset and bring things back to the status quo. Both Din and Grogu had to change through being apart for so long, and he went on to liken it to a famous 1973 film.
Favreau continued, "I saw it more like Paper Moon, where the whole thing is about delivering the kid to the blood relative, only to [realize] that, whether genetically through her father or just through bonding, Tatum O'Neal has to end up with Ryan O'Neal. That ending feels really good to me." Grogu has now made a choice to follow the way of Mandalore as opposed to the Jedi, and it should make for more engaging conflicts now that Din isn't spending all his time trying to track down one of the few Jedi left in the galaxy. Season 3 premieres on March 1 on Disney+.