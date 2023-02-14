Jon Favreau Knows The Mandalorian Season 3 Will Be Confusing To More Casual Fans

It's easier to think of "The Book of Boba Fett" as "The Mandalorian" Season 2.5. It helps fill in some of the gaps between seasons, and if people skipped over that show when it originally aired last year, the new season of "The Mandalorian" will probably make them want to go back to check it out to see why Grogu is back with Din Djarin. The confusing aspect of including such plot points in another show wasn't lost on Jon Favreau, and he admitted to Empire that he's aware of how it might alienate fans who just want to see "The Mandalorian."

He explained, "It's going to be interesting to see how this unfolds for people who may not have seen The Book Of Boba Fett. But I think The Book Of Boba Fett offered time to pass. You saw what Mando was like without Baby Yoda and we saw what Grogu was like without the Mandalorian and neither of them was doing too good." But it was also important to the filmmaker not to simply do a hard reset and bring things back to the status quo. Both Din and Grogu had to change through being apart for so long, and he went on to liken it to a famous 1973 film.

Favreau continued, "I saw it more like Paper Moon, where the whole thing is about delivering the kid to the blood relative, only to [realize] that, whether genetically through her father or just through bonding, Tatum O'Neal has to end up with Ryan O'Neal. That ending feels really good to me." Grogu has now made a choice to follow the way of Mandalore as opposed to the Jedi, and it should make for more engaging conflicts now that Din isn't spending all his time trying to track down one of the few Jedi left in the galaxy. Season 3 premieres on March 1 on Disney+.