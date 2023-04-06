Warner Bros. Pictures' Co-CEO Michael De Luca Signals A New Era Of 'Curation And Quality Control'

In June 2022, there was a changing of the guard at one of Hollywood's oldest film studios, Warner Bros. Pictures. Michael De Luca, who was a longtime executive at Warner subsidiary New Line Cinema, and Pamela Abdy, who was Executive Vice President at Paramount Pictures and President of Production at New Regency, left their posts as executives at the Amazon-owned MGM to lead Warner Bros.-New Line as co-CEOs.

Similar to the way that James Gunn and Peter Safran are leading DC Studios, De Luca and Abdy are leading one of Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav's three verticals (Warner Bros.-New Line, DC Studios, and Warner Animation). "The era of volume is over, and the era of curation and quality control is beginning," De Luca told Variety in an interview about the studio's new direction under their leadership. "Being good isn't good enough anymore. You have to be excellent. And the only way to hedge that bet is to try and be in business with the best storytellers."

The way the studio intends to do that is by looking back on its storied history through producing filmmaker-driven films from gangster epics like "Public Enemy" to horror classics like "The Exorcist." Warner Bros. is celebrating its 100-year anniversary this year, and Abdy said, "The history of the studio and their approach to filmmaking over the years really lines up with our belief in marrying the right filmmakers with the right IP and the right stories."