Todd Phillips Announces Wrap On Joker 2, Shares New Images

Todd Phillips is one step closer to completing the next installment in what is currently — hopefully, there's much more mayhem to come — his Joker duology. Recently, photos of both the film's titular star Joaquin Phoenix and the singing sensation Lady Gaga, who portrays the Clown Prince of Crime's main squeeze, Harley Quinn, were captured in New York City. And now the film's director has delivered even more excitement to the fans with a social media post that says "Joker: Folie à Deux" is ready for post-production.

"That's a wrap," Phillips posted on his Instagram account along with two brand new photographs. One is a picture of Gaga's Harley standing solemnly in front of some dilapidated wooden panels — perhaps the elevator in Joker's apartment building. Harley appears disheveled; her hair's a mess, and it looks like her makeup has run a bit.

The second photograph reveals Phoenix in full Joker regalia complete with his trademark purple jacket, a white shirt, and a teal tie. Batman's greatest villain appears to be contemplating something — perhaps the life or lover he's chosen — as he leans his head against the fencing of a prison vehicle. Let the speculation begin as Phillips starts the long, arduous process of cutting the film together.