The Super Mario Bros. Movie Pays Tribute To An Old Video Game Trick - Exclusive

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is finally in theaters, and generations of fans, both young and old, are about to take a trip to the Mushroom Kingdom. Unlike the movie Mario (Chris Pratt), who is getting a tour from Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) on his very first visit, many of us have been playing the Nintendo games based around the little plumber for decades. If you're old enough, you might remember a few things that younger players don't.

In the film, Toad walks Mario through the town, pausing to say hi to a purple toad named Chanterelle, as Mario checks out pipes, coin vending boxes, floating platforms, a pet Cheep Cheep in a plastic bag full of water, a Crazy Cap store, and an antique shop. Not only does that shop have inventory that is going to make older gamers very happy, but it features a nod to a trick many of us used in the past.

In Looper's exclusive interview with Keegan-Michael Key, we asked him about the multiple fan nods during the Mushroom Kingdom tour and whether or not he had any idea what was going to be happening on screen as he recorded the Toad lines. Though he didn't know all of it, Key pointed out his favorite Easter egg, and it may very well be yours, too.