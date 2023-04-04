Keegan-Michael Key On Improv, Easter Eggs, And Whether It's A Hat Or Toad's Head In The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Exclusive Interview

I have to ask you. This dome on Toad's head — your take: hat or actual head?

My take is actual head. The thing is, if everybody in the Mushroom Kingdom is ostensibly like a humanoid mushroom, then it would make more sense that they are their heads as opposed to a little cute little bald head underneath their hat, because you never see anybody without one on. That's the thing. I've never seen anybody take a break and go [indicates taking off hat and wiping sweat away from forehead], "Oh, boop," so I'm going with head.



Toad's got so many skills. He hits people with a frying pan; he can cook; he plays the flute. Were there any fun facts you learned about this character?

The thing that's most interesting to me is that he's so adventuresome, that he's ready to go on an adventure ... What I learned about him, I learned in the script, and how they've fleshed out this character. That's what I liked the most about him — he's ride or die no matter what. He's willing to go ... He's like, "Where are we going? Here? Let's go. Oh, we're going there. That looks scary. Let's go." He doesn't care. I love that he's ... Then he's so dedicated to Mario, this person that he doesn't know. He's never seen anybody that looks like him, he's never seen a creature like it in his life, and he's completely and utterly ... He's in.

Don't you think that makes him the hero of the film?

Yes, it does. He's definitely the hero of the film. Toad is the hero of the film. I don't understand why it's not called "Super Mario Toads."

Me neither. I totally get that.

Maybe the sequel. We'll call it "Toads" or "Toad Two."