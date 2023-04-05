One True Loves' Phillipa Soo And Luke Bracey On The Highs And Lows Of Shooting Their Romantic Drama - Exclusive Interview

Phillipa, this is your first movie lead. How did it feel taking the reins?

Soo: It felt awesome. It was a lot of really full days and a lot of hard work, but ultimately, I love this job and I loved this story, so getting to work hard and bring it to life and getting to work with some incredible people was incredibly satisfying.

Bracey: I'll say this: You wouldn't know it was her first time leading a film. She was unbelievable every day at work — a real testament to Pippa that she took it all in her stride. She was unbelievable for it being her first lead. It's very impressive.

Soo: Thank you, my friend.

Luke, we see you both before and after your character's supposed death. What was it like to shoot those two very different kinds of scenes?

Bracey: We always shoot out of sequence. Jumping to and from is a funny challenge in that way, but there's one thing that when he comes back from his time away he's really, really pining for and wants to go back to that time before. He wants to find the beauty and the fun and the laughter and the love that is in life, and that's his real goal — to get back to the life he had.

That idea of trying to recollect his time before his ordeal is something that he's looking for as the direction he wants to go [and] is one that's a life full of laughter and full of love and full of experiences, because he was robbed of that for a number of years. Being able to think back on his time before and the open and excited and interested person that he was, that's what he's trying to get back. For me, it was trying to come back with that idea that this guy is so interested in life and excited about life and that he wants to get as much out of it as he can.