Chris Pratt Would Love To Keep Playing Star-Lord In The MCU (If He Doesn't Die)

While Chris Pratt is known as a major action star these days, he has the Marvel Cinematic Universe to thank for his massively successful career, in particular, James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise. When the first "Guardians" film was released in 2014, Pratt was best known as the lovable simpleton Andy Dwyer on NBC's "Parks and Recreation." But in the role of equally unaware Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, Pratt became a bona fide movie star.

Now, with the upcoming release of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Gunn's final entry in the series after becoming the co-head of DC Films at Warner Bros., Star-Lord's fate is uncertain. Like many of the actors who were at the core of the MCU in its first decade, it may now be Pratt's turn to exit the franchise.

According to Pratt, however, he'd be happy to continue on in the role if there's space for him, assuming Star-Lord survives the trilogy. Speaking to Rolling Stone, the actor said, "Now if you're saying to me, Chris Pratt the actor, do I want to reprise my role as Peter Quill and is there mileage left in the character and do I have the bandwidth or headspace for that? I do. I'd be interested in playing the character again."