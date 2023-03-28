Chris Pratt Says Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Is Testing 'Very Very Well'

"Guardians of the Galaxy" and its sequel are highly regarded among Marvel fans. The first film has a 92% positive rating from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. On the same website, "Vol. 2" has similar impressive scores, with an 85% positive rating from critics and an 87% rating from audiences. Those are some pretty big expectations for a trilogy capper to live up to, especially seeing how this will likely be Gunn's swan song for the MCU as he sets his sights on "Superman: Legacy" and guiding other DC projects.

According to Pratt, Gunn has certainly achieved a fitting end for these beloved characters. When describing the film itself, Pratt stated, "It's emotional, it's powerful, it's super funny, it's really moving. It's got an incredible, I think the best soundtrack yet which is saying a lot ... it's a really fantastic movie." He concludes by saying how people who enjoy Marvel and these types of movies are going to be "truly moved" by "Vol. 3," and if those trailers are any indication, it's definitely going to be an emotional rollercoaster.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" has always been a solid performer for Marvel, so much so that the crew got their very own Holiday Special on Disney+. It may be the end of the journey, but it sounds as though they'll go out with style. See for yourself when "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" comes out in theaters on May 5.