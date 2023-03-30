Chicago Fire: Cindy's Scan Results Send A Wave Of Relief Over Fans

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 11, Episode 17

Firefighter Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) has long been one of fans' favorite "Chicago Fire" characters, thanks to his reliability, blunt honesty, and loyalty to those he cares about. Herrmann is one of the show's original characters and is often considered one of the characters chronically overlooked and underappreciated on the show. Regardless, his character is always there for everyone. Herrmann also regularly crosses over to other One Chicago shows since his bar, Molly's, is a place where everyone comes to commiserate or relax.

Herrmann's wife, Cindy (Robyn Coffin), isn't a regular on the show, but shows up when the need arises. Cindy, the mother of the couple's five kids, generated a lot of excitement when her return in Season 11 was teased, but a lung cancer diagnosis wasn't what we had in mind. Fans were heartbroken for Herrmann when a visit to the doctor in Season 11, Episode 11 resulted in a lung cancer diagnosis. Luckily, in Episode 17 Cindy finally got the results of her scan after completing chemotherapy: the cancer is completely gone.

"Happy tears. Finally," tweeted @WolfEnt. "Who else shed a few happy tears when she got the good news? I know I did," @grannysue1996 replied. It's obvious that fans couldn't be more relieved.