Jeremy Renner To Sit Down With Diane Sawyer For The First Interview Since His Accident

Hawkeye himself is ready to sit down for his first interview after a life-changing event.

In January of 2023, actor Jeremy Renner was trying to dig his own nephew out of a deep snowbank when a Sno-Cat snowplow ran over him (for context, that particular brand of snowplow weighs nearly 15,000 pounds). Since then, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star has been recovering from some extreme injuries, including eight of his ribs being broken in a whopping fourteen places — and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Renner will sit down with acclaimed anchor Diane Sawyer — who, in a teaser for the event, lists out his terrifying injuries one by one — to talk about the accident that completely transformed the trajectory of his life, leaving he action star bedridden and fighting to stay alive and recover. "What's my body going to look like?" Renner said, during the teaser, of his fears during recovery. "Am I just going to be a spine and a brain, like a science experiment?"