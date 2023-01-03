Jeremy Renner Posts A Heartfelt Message To His Fans In First Instagram Update Since His Accident

Jeremy Renner took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 3, to offer up his very first message to the public since his serious snow plow accident, saying, "Thank you all for your kind words." The longtime "Avengers" and MCU star wrote out the message from his hospital bed and showed off a picture of himself appearing battered, but alive.

"Im too messed up now to type," Renner said. "But I send love to you all."

Renner has been listed as being in "critical but stable" condition following his January 1 snow plow accident. Police officials say Renner was near Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada when the accident occurred — it was later reported that he suffered a serious injury to his chest. On January 2, it was reported that Renner had undergone surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. A representative sent out a statement, saying: "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him ... They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans" (via Variety).

Now, it appears that Renner has taken the time to thank everyone on his own, which prompted a deluge of support in the comments on his Instagram page.