Jeremy Renner Posts A Heartfelt Message To His Fans In First Instagram Update Since His Accident
Jeremy Renner took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 3, to offer up his very first message to the public since his serious snow plow accident, saying, "Thank you all for your kind words." The longtime "Avengers" and MCU star wrote out the message from his hospital bed and showed off a picture of himself appearing battered, but alive.
"Im too messed up now to type," Renner said. "But I send love to you all."
Renner has been listed as being in "critical but stable" condition following his January 1 snow plow accident. Police officials say Renner was near Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada when the accident occurred — it was later reported that he suffered a serious injury to his chest. On January 2, it was reported that Renner had undergone surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. A representative sent out a statement, saying: "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him ... They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans" (via Variety).
Now, it appears that Renner has taken the time to thank everyone on his own, which prompted a deluge of support in the comments on his Instagram page.
Celebrities and fans flock to Renner's IG page to give him well-wishes following his post
Not long after Jeremy Renner broke his silence on Tuesday, January 3, people — both famous and not — started flocking to his page to show support.
Fellow Marvel star Chris Pratt said, "Continued prayers your way brutha." Meanwhile, Vanessa Hudgens wrote, "Sending so much love n healing!" and actor Tasha Smith declared, "You's a tough mother you know what and I love you for it all!" And that's just a snippet of all the thoughtful messages that have been pouring in. In addition to showing support, many users and celebrities were just happy to see that Renner was able to provide his own update.
"Damn brother I was really worried about you," wrote celebrity trainer and actor Jason Walsh. "Good to see your face." Actor Taylor Handley, who starred in "Mayor of Kingstown" with Renner, said, "F*** yeah bro!!"
Renner's accident and subsequent hospitalization shocked many, and his honest, yet humorous, update to social media has no doubt been a very welcome sign to those worried about his condition. While it appears that he still has recovery ahead of him, it is a relief to get first-hand word on how he's holding up. As Renner's "Tag" co-star Isla Fisher commented, "Phew! I'm so happy you made this post. Sending you so much love and healing energy. We love you."