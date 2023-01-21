Jeremy Renner Reveals Shocking Broken Bone Count From Snowplow Accident
Fans of Jeremy Renner have been eagerly waiting for updates regarding his disastrous snowplow accident, and it seems like the more we learn about it, the more astounding it is that he is still in one piece. Renner is out of the hospital now but the injury could accurately be described as life-threatening, and it seems clear that he is still on the road to what we all hope will be a full recovery.
Since being able to make posts on his social media accounts, the actor has been sure to thank his fans for their support after his accident, and his latest update is no different. It does also include a new eye-widening detail that goes to illustrate further just how serious his injuries are. Despite the gravity of the situation, though, this latest update also shows that Renner is maintaining a very positive attitude, something that will most likely help him in his efforts to recover from the injury and eventually get back to his normal life and work.
Renner broke more than 30 bones, but he's confident they will all heal
The post in question comes from Jeremy Renner's official Twitter account, where Hawkeye himself gave fans an update on his scary mishap along with a photo of himself receiving medical care.
"I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness," reads the tweet. "Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens."
Not a bad attitude for someone with dozens of broken bones! And it's good news for everybody who wants to see Renner on the mend. In the meantime, there are new episodes of "The Mayor of Kingstown," which recently got a poster update after Renner's real-life injuries, to look forward to on Sunday nights on Paramount+.
Renner also has two upcoming projects listed on IMDb, one an "Untitled Oxycontin Project" and the other a "rumored" appearance as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's resident archer in "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," which is slated for release in 2025. Hopefully by then, Renner's injuries will be but a distant memory and he'll have lots of other film and television credits in the intervening three years.