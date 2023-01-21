Jeremy Renner Reveals Shocking Broken Bone Count From Snowplow Accident

Fans of Jeremy Renner have been eagerly waiting for updates regarding his disastrous snowplow accident, and it seems like the more we learn about it, the more astounding it is that he is still in one piece. Renner is out of the hospital now but the injury could accurately be described as life-threatening, and it seems clear that he is still on the road to what we all hope will be a full recovery.

Since being able to make posts on his social media accounts, the actor has been sure to thank his fans for their support after his accident, and his latest update is no different. It does also include a new eye-widening detail that goes to illustrate further just how serious his injuries are. Despite the gravity of the situation, though, this latest update also shows that Renner is maintaining a very positive attitude, something that will most likely help him in his efforts to recover from the injury and eventually get back to his normal life and work.