Small Details You Missed In The First Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer

As the trailer threatens that it's time for the Guardians to "face the music," it seems likely that at least one of our heroes will meet their end. This foreboding sense of tragedy and sacrifice is underscored in one of the trailer's final moments, wherein Groot (Vin Diesel) bellows the immortal last words of his father, "We are Groot!" As he says this, he and Quill (Chris Pratt) seem to be surrounded by an army of enemies, firing shots as though they were making their last stand. The last time we heard this phrase was seconds before Groot perished in the original "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Several key characters are in obvious jeopardy throughout the trailer. In one scene, Nebula is seen carrying an unconscious Quill — in another, Gamora supports a critically wounded Drax. Mantis (Pom Klementieff) — an empath who takes on the emotions of others — is seen wailing in anguish, almost identical to Quill, who at one point seems to be overseeing a failing medical procedure. A lingering shot of a bloody instrument is followed by his scream, with what may be a breathing apparatus in the background. Of all its core players, however, Rocket seems to be the most poised to die. "We'll all fly away together," he ominously chokes through tears. "One last time, into the forever — that beautiful sky." Rocket is also seen bathed in a white, vast, heavenly light in one of the trailer's quick shots.

Gunn may be gearing up to off most — if not all — of the "Guardians" cast. After all, the director proved his willingness to kill his darlings in both previous installments, as well as his iteration of "The Suicide Squad." After nearly ten years of playing these roles, the actors may also be ready to say goodbye.