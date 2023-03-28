The White Lotus Season 3 Has Its New Vacation Destination

The White Lotus tropical resorts just can't catch a break. HBO's dark comedy drama "The White Lotus" is two seasons into its mission to show viewers that every single establishment that flies under the titular flag is a hotbed of plotting, dark secrets, and even murder. The anthology show's winning recipe has been pretty simple: Place a number of wildly different characters in a paradise-like vacation environment, and then put each and every one of them through a darkly hilarious wringer that's full of cringe-worthy scenes, with a small selection of one season's characters carrying over to the next one.

Fortunately for the show's fans, it seems that the upcoming "The White Lotus" Season 3 won't be trying to fix what's clearly already working very well. As such, don't expect the show to move its action to a wintery skiing resort or anything. In fact, according to Variety, Mike White's show will ensure that the characters stay warm (though not necessarily cozy) by taking the next season's action to Thailand.