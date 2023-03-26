Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Says Video Evidence Will Prove The MCU Actor's Innocence

Jonathan Majors was placed under arrest on Saturday, March 25, following assault allegations from a woman said to be close to the actor (via Deadline). The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "Creed III" star was taken into custody without incident on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment. Following his arrest, Majors' representatives denied any wrongdoing by the actor.

The following day has seen even more development on the matter. Criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry told Variety that Majors is not only innocent of these crimes, but was likely the one in danger. "Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows," she says. "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

Chaudhry said such evidence includes video footage from the car in which the incident took place, the driver's testimony, and written statements from the unnamed woman who sustained minor injuries to her head and neck.