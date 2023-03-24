Victoria Alonso Was Reportedly Fired From Marvel Studios Over An International Oscar Contender

Victoria Alonso, the former top Marvel Studios executive who abruptly left Disney this month, was fired for cause after working with competitor Amazon Studios on the Oscar-nominated drama "Argentina, 1985," The Hollywood Reporter discovered. Her work as a producer on the film breached a noncompetition clause in an agreement she signed back in 2018 that prohibited working with rival studios.

According to the report's insider sources, Alonso received several warnings before her termination in late March. Upon discovering the breach of contract, Disney reportedly gave Alonso amnesty on the condition that she would neither engage in further work on the film nor promote it. Nevertheless, Alonso continued to put her full weight behind the project, conducting interviews and other publicity events, and even appearing at the Oscars in support of the Amazon film rather than her own studio's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which was also nominated for awards.

Alonso, who was born in Argentina, has explained that "Argentina, 1985," is extremely personal for her, as it tells the story of the so-named Dirty War, a mass terror campaign waged during the late 20th century by the country's right-wing military junta dictatorship against its political opposition. It was a mass extermination event that saw the junta's Argentine Anticommunist Alliance hunt down and "disappear" up to 30,000 people. "For some reason, they didn't come after me," Alonso told IndieWire last month. "But I was very vocal, very active. Looking back, I don't think I knew exactly what going to a march or speaking up against the system meant."

Alonso's Oscars defection was the last straw for Disney, which was concerned that, in addition to her breach of contract, Alonso's work on "Argentina, 1985" was taking precedence over her other exigent duties for Marvel Studios.