Marvel Studios' Number Two Executive, Victoria Alonso, Has Exited - Here's What That Means

Some top-of-the-card shuffling at Marvel Studios has resulted in the exit of a longtime exec.

Victoria Alonso has departed Marvel Studios as of Friday, March 17. At press time, there was no word as to why she had left the company, only that her exit was effective immediately.

Alonso started with the company in 2006 and was placed in charge of visual effects and post-production, working her way up to eventually earn the official title of president, physical and post-production, VFX and animation production in 2021. She had been with the studio essentially since the very beginning, as it grew from a modest office in Beverly Hills to the biggest ongoing franchise in motion picture history and a wholly owned subsidiary of Disney.

Starting with "Iron Man" in 2008, she was a co-producer and later executive producer on nearly every Marvel Studios film released since, as well as all of the Disney + series Marvel has released. By the time of her exit, the studio had raked in billions of dollars. Her exit from the company might mean that Marvel is headed for a fresh approach to its filmmaking — or that Disney is in the market for someone who can guide it back toward its mid-2010s zenith.