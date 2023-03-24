Spy X Family Hits Different For Someone Who Never Wanted Kids Until I Had Them

The one thing that you can't explain to people who don't have kids or don't want them (which is a perfectly reasonable choice, by the way, but that's a different subject) is how incredibly attached you become to children when you raise them from a young age. When I started to become a parent, two of my charges were girls at the tender age of 1 and 2. As such, over the years, they have taken on characteristics of mine — without me even trying. There's just something so charming about watching a littler you start to grow and learn and change, while trying to help them adjust to the new problems that they regularly face. For those who don't have kids though, Anya Forger of "Spy x Family" is the perfect surrogate to give you an impression as to why kids can be such a joy to be around.

Not only is Anya insanely cute, often flubbing word pronunciations and speaking regularly in the third person, she's also precocious in a way that belies her seeming innocence. With her telepathic abilities, Anya is actually the only one who knows everyone's secrets and, as such, she takes great pains to keep the family unit happy, even as she often misinterprets the meaning of Loid and Yor's thoughts or worries.

If you have kids, you might find them trying to take on the role of parent or guardian from time to time as well, even when they definitely shouldn't be. All the same, the trait is an endearing one, especially for someone as young and frivolous as Anya is. As such, the character becomes the lynchpin for not just most of the comedy in "Spy x Family," but much of its heart as well.