Star Wars Is Trapped By Its Past, But Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Will Break Free

Though "Star Wars" is still a massive franchise, it has undoubtedly lost some of its pop culture cache over the last decade. Whereas any new release used to be a worldwide event, the fact that new TV shows now drop regularly on Disney+ has lessened that effect. As far as movies go, the recent announcement that both Patty Jenkins' and Kevin Feige's "Star Wars" projects have been shelved makes it clear that the future of this cinematic universe isn't going to look beyond the past anytime soon — particularly since, at this point, seemingly every release is set in one prequel time period or another.

For all intents and purposes, the last time "Star Wars" felt like it mattered was with the 2017 sequel "The Last Jedi." While the film notoriously divided the fanbase, it also took big swings and was willing to send a force lightning strike burning through the established canon. Unfortunately, said backlash led Disney to take a much safer approach with the trilogy-ending "The Rise of Skywalker," a film that undid just about everything that Rian Johnson's bold film achieved. Since then, the franchise has had highlights — "The Mandalorian" and "Andor," for example — but even these are limited by the confines of what's worked before.

Meanwhile, Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon," which itself began as a "Star Wars" project, has emerged as an exciting new universe where anything is possible. Not constrained by nearly five decades of canon and a finicky fanbase that doesn't really know what it wants, the Netflix space opera is free to fly through hyperspace to whatever destination it chooses, and that's going to make this non-"Star Wars" movie into the most exciting "Star Wars"-like project of the decade.