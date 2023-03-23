Laurence Fishburne On His Special Relationship With Keanu Reeves - Exclusive

Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne are two of the screen's most striking, magnetic personalities, so it's a gift to moviegoers everywhere that we've had the chance to see them collaborate six times in the past 25 years. Their first team-up came in the groundbreaking 1999 sci-fi epic "The Matrix," with Fishburne as Morpheus to Reeves' Neo, followed by two rather divisive but still noteworthy sequels, "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions."

Unfortunately, Fishburne didn't return for 2021's legacy sequel, "The Matrix Resurrections," but that's okay: He and Reeves had already found another franchise to play in. The sleeper success of 2014's "John Wick" brought Reeves' own career out of a lull as he played an unstoppable assassin out to avenge his dog. With the filmmakers realizing they potentially had a surreal new world to build around John, Fishburne joined the nascent "John Wick" universe in 2017's "John Wick: Chapter 2" as the Bowery King, an underground intelligence operative and crime lord who has a history with the titular anti-hero.

Both actors are very different from each other; Reeves' trademark is the enigmatic, chilled-out energy he brings to almost every role he plays, while Fishburne delivers earthiness, gravitas, and a coiled intensity that comes not just from decades of screen experience but work on the stage as well. The combination makes the pair riveting to watch. "We have a very, very special kind of chemistry ... You can't explain it and you can't bottle it," Fishburne told Looper in our exclusive interview.