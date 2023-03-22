Chad Stahelski Gets Candid About John Wick 5 And What's Next - Exclusive

When we last saw John Wick (Keanu Reeves) at the end of "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum," he was badly injured after his latest battle with the High Table, but not quite ready to give up the fight. Audiences weren't ready for him to quit either: "Parabellum" earned $328 million at the box office, guaranteeing that John would return for "Chapter 4."

In August 2020, Lionsgate Studios confirmed that a fourth movie was on the way — along with "John Wick 5," which the studio announced would be shot back to back with "John Wick 4" by franchise director Chad Stahelski. But even though "John Wick: Chapter 4" is out this week, that plan to shoot both movies together didn't come to pass, and Stahelski told Looper why in our exclusive interview with him.

"I squashed that," he said. "I didn't feel I could be good enough. I've been part of properties that have done two projects at once, and what I've seen is it's one big long movie that's cut in half, no matter what you say in the story. It's super important for a creative individual or team to take a little breather."

Stahelski also noted that technology and VFX are advancing all the time, but more importantly, the people making the movie are constantly evolving as well. "The 'Wick' movies get better because I get better, because Keanu gets better, our creative team gets better," he said. "If we didn't have that break in the middle ... I don't think we would have been good enough to give the audience a great '4' and a great '5.' You need to do a great '4,' focus on it, knock it out of the park, take a chance to catch up, and take time to get better."