Grace Caroline Currey Gushes Over Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Cameo In Shazam 2 - Exclusive

There's nothing like an epic cameo to electrify a fan base. Superhero films are pros at this particular trend, much to the delight of comic book fans everywhere. "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is the latest superhero flick to showcase an iconic cameo.

Of course, in "Shazam!" style, the movie fakes out the audience before giving us the real deal. Our first Wonder Woman moment comes when Billy (in his Shazam form as Zachary Levi) dreams about going on a romantic date with the Lady of Justice — only to tell her that he's just not looking for commitment. Much to Billy's horror, the Wizard interrupts his fantasy, donning Wonder Woman's classic outfit. Up until that point, the scene is cut so that the audience sees only her super suit.

Naturally, though, the second installment of the "Shazam!" series hinges on the gods, and what better god is there to showcase than Wonder Woman herself? Gal Gadot makes an actual appearance later in the film, and neither the cast nor the fan base can stop talking about it.

Looper exclusively spoke to Mary Bromfield/Superhero Mary actor Grace Caroline Currey about Gal Gadot's epic Wonder Woman cameo and whether or not she actually got to film the scene with her.