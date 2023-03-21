Zachary Levi Cryptically Weighs In On The Rock's Reported Meddling With Shazam 2's Post-Credits Scene

Now that "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" has debuted to some poor box-office numbers, only bringing in just shy of $32 million domestically and a worldwide total of $66 million in the first weekend, we are now getting some more information about the possible behind-the-scenes happenings. Of course, the studio is wise to keep the majority of this under wraps to retain interest in the film.

When James Gunn announced the new direction of his and Peter Safran's DC Universe as a complete reset, there were some questions about the other characters. The drama that has unfolded around Dwayne Johnson and his separation from his Black Adam passion project has been well documented. Still, according to reports, he played a significant part in much of the stumbling that both his and Zachary Levi's latest films experienced.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director David F. Sandberg alluded to the fact that there were supposed to be some characters from Black Adam that were to appear in "Shazam." "So there were supposed to be characters from [Black Adam's] Justice Society, but that fell apart three days before we were going to roll cameras. I was really upset because we had built that abandoned gas station set, and we could only shoot that scene in that little piece of forest." On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Zachary Levi weighed in himself by reposting a story by The Wrap on Instagram that revealed Dwayne Johnson was the reason those appearances didn't happen with a simple: "The truth shall set you free."