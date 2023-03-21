Here's When You Can Watch Shazam! Fury Of The Gods At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is flying from multiplexes to digital storefronts sooner than expected.

Zachary Levi and David F. Sandberg's latest superhero romp will be available to purchase on April 18 2023, just a month after its theatrical debut. The Prime Video page for the "Shazam!" sequel lists the mid-April date, along with a purchase price of $24.99 USD. "Black Adam," the previous DCEU film prior to "Fury of the Gods," also received a one-month exclusive theatrical run before heading to VOD in late 2022.

"Fury of the Gods" is the direct sequel to 2019's "Shazam!" the franchise's only release that year. The film, which starred Levi in the titular role, was widely praised at the time of its release. In a highly positive review, /Film critic Hoai-Tran Bui described Sandberg's mid-budget superhero exercise as a "a throwback both to '80s comedies and to the superhero movies of the early 2000s," calling it a "heartfelt story about the power of found families." In a sea of same-ish superhero flicks, "Shazam!" stood out as an endearing and heartfelt take on the genre. While the film wasn't a commercial juggernaut like 2018's billion dollar grossing "Aquaman," audiences showed up to support DC's light-hearted fare. The Numbers reports a final, impressive gross of $363 million.

Four years, and several other superhero films later, "Fury of the Gods" isn't doing too well at the box office, which is likely why the sequel is receiving an accelerated home video release.