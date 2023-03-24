The Job Keanu Reeves Should Sign On For After John Wick: Chapter 4 - Looper Staff Manifests

Hello hi yes it's a day that ends in 'Y' and I'm here with yet another folk horror PSA. If you haven't already, please dust off your selenite wands and charged moon water, cuz we're about to engage in some light "rantifesting." (Heads up: if you happen to have a lock of Keanu Reeve's hair lying around somewhere, that would be helpful, but please don't attempt to obtain said lock and then blame Looper for your inevitable arrest.) Cool. Let's do this.

I know the internet likes to ask whether or not we're suffering from "(Whatever) Fatigue" as soon as something goes mainstream, but the whole prestige/elevated/folk horror skeptic nonsense is not coming from actual horror fans. As any actual horror fan will tell you, these are all just terms for "good horror" — a thing that has always existed. So, if you're bored of thematically pitch-perfect folk horror movies, maybe you're just bored in general. Get a hobby. For those of you who know better:

Obviously, we cannot allow the extremely socially relevant folk horror revival to be washed away by another inane wave of internet brouhaha, so let's do what we can to cast Keanu Reeves in the upcoming remake of Michael Reeves' "Witchfinder General." Why? Because he's the world's most powerful and most universally beloved and charismatic wizard, and it's going to take someone like Keanu to remind people that this genre isn't a fad. (Like Keanu, it is, in fact, immortal.) It already has a director, but for good measure, let's make sure Mia Goth, Jordan Peele, and Keke Palmer are somehow also involved in this project. I know that's a lot to manifest, but surely, I don't have to tell you all why this remake is so, so important. The world is yet again learning to "other" in increasingly mainstream ways, and if we don't tap into Keanu's own mainstream appeal, this movie won't be anywhere near as loud as it needs to be. Please find a mantra you're comfortable with and continue to manifest this casting for the rest of the lunar cycle. Thank you.