Nancy Meyers' Movie Canceled, But Red Notice 2 Is Still Coming? Netflix Is Misunderstanding Its Audience

"Paris Paramount" is canceled, but great news if you're one of the few people who remembers "Red Notice" — Netflix is making a sequel!

That's right: this utterly forgettable action movie, which stars Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson — all of whom are probably just as expensive as the potential "Paris Paramount cast — is getting a second installment (and with a third one planned, as well) while Meyers is forced to shop her next project elsewhere.

It's important to note here that the budget for the first "Red Notice" movie was allegedly somewhere in the range of $300 million, and that was likely based on the strength of the cast alone, considering that the director was only known for movies like "Central Intelligence" and "Skyscraper." Nancy Meyers is a name and, frankly, even a brand of her own when it comes to filmmaking, and Netflix has unwisely chosen to completely ignore that.

The "Red Notice" movies, along with other dull action flicks like "Extraction" and "The Gray Man," are just dime-a-dozen efforts making an uninteresting attempt to get the attention of men between the ages of 18 and 35. Nancy Meyers is a well-established, extremely popular, and wildly beloved filmmaker who has stood the test of time and created her own aesthetic (make fun of her sweaters and kitchens all you want, but they hook viewers, clearly). To abandon a project that would have been a surefire hit for Netflix in favor of probably eight "Red Notice" sequels is a fundamental misunderstanding of what subscribers want. If it wasn't for "I Think You Should Leave," more people would probably be canceling their subscriptions right about now.