Keanu Reeves On What Brought Him Back For John Wick: Chapter 4 And More - Exclusive Interview

Four movies in, what keeps you coming back to this character and this world?

Love. I love playing the role. I love the world of "John Wick." I love the opportunity and the storytelling. We really are inventing it, and I'm a part of that. It's great to play in the sandbox of the "John Wick" world and to continue to explore and create.

You get to work with two martial arts legends in this movie, Donnie and Hiroyuki.

Three — Scott Adkins.

That's right. What do you take away from these guys and learn from them?

Wow — they are three such high, real martial artists. I'm a movie martial artist; they're real. What does that mean? When you marry that with the technique of filmmaking, their control, their speed, the way that they cooperate, especially in timing ...

I've worked with Hiroyuki twice, and to know that how he ... If he's fighting you and you're behind him, he'll do something to fill that gap to keep it alive. Donnie Yen can improvise yet take care of you and [has] his speed and his skill. Scott Adkins' technique, his passion, is on another level. Seeing those kinds of things with those three artists, I really appreciated.

What pushed you or challenged you on this film physically?

Being able to do the whole thing. We filmed over 100 days, and we filmed mostly nights. When we do an action sequence, it's about 10, 11 hours, so it's getting up and doing it again and doing it again and trying to realize the dream of the sequence. It's recovery ... but that's the greatest challenge, to be able to hit that John Wick bar day after day.