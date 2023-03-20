The Daniels From EEAAO Are Joining Star Wars For The Disney+ Series Skeleton Crew (& That's Great News)

While it's unclear how many episodes of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" The Daniels are signed on for, fans shouldn't expect those episodes to be full-on auteur showcases. While Kwan and Scheinert will most likely bring some of their distinctive visual flair to the proceedings, the series remains a family-friendly "Star Wars" project. In other words, don't expect to see any butt plug battles a la "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Hot dog fingers, on the other hand, are not out of the question.

The Daniels' direction on "Skeleton Crew" remains excellent news for "Star Wars" fans, even those who haven't seen "Everything Everywhere All at Once" or other work by the directing team. Hot off their seven Oscar wins for that movie, The Daniels are currently the most in-demand directors in Hollywood. Their involvement will undoubtedly elevate the profile of "Skeleton Crew" to a wider audience of those hungry to see what the visionary creatives do next. And clearly, the pair have an affinity for the cosmic, be it an everything bagel that contains infinity or The Force.

With filming on "Skeleton Crew" having wrapped in January 2023, few involved with the project could have foreseen what hot items The Daniels were about to become. "Everything Everywhere" was projected to win some awards months before the 2023 Academy Awards in March, but few predicted it would take the gold in so many major categories, including best director and best picture. With those wins under their belt, the profiles of projects to which The Daniels were already attached are retroactively elevated. Their involvement in "Skeleton Crew" may draw interest even from those who have previously been "Star Wars" agnostics.