What Blue Beetle Must Do To Avoid Flopping Like Shazam 2

It was a disappointing debut weekend for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" at the box office. Director David F. Sandberg's second DCEU outing managed to rake in $30 million domestically, falling short of initial projections. While the sequel has its fans, the new "Shazam" isn't the same critical darling as its predecessor and word of mouth isn't too positive — it boasts a mediocre B+ CinemaScore. From a commercial and critical point of view, the current iteration of the "Shazam!" franchise is probably done, as Sandberg previously suggested that Zachary Levi's iteration of the character would return in James Gunn's rebooted DCU only if the sequel did well.

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is just the latest disappointment from the world of DC movies, which hasn't had much of a coherent trajectory in recent years. That should change with Gunn and Peter Safran's new regime, with the duo already highlighting their future plans, which will formally reboot with the upcoming first slate, titled "Gods and Monsters," kicking off with 2025's "Superman: Legacy."

That means that this year's slate of DC films is, essentially, in purgatory. And before the Man of Steel's latest reboot, audiences will have to either embrace or ignore the Tom Cruise-approved "The Flash," James Wan's B-movie influenced "Aquaman" sequel, and — perhaps most importantly — "Blue Beetle."

While the "Flash" and "Aquaman" sequel will likely produce gains for Warner Bros. Discovery at the box office, "Blue Beetle" is a huge question mark waiting to be answered. As a mid-tier character, the film could have more in common with the "Shazam!" sequel than fans want.

With the film set to release this August, Warner Bros. Discovery and Gunn have enough time to ensure that the flick doesn't flop like "Fury of the Gods."