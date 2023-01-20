Star Wars Needs To Show Us What Happens After Rise Of Skywalker

"The Rise of Skywalker" was a complicated phenomenon, somehow tantrically disappointing and furiously rushed. Disney's "Star Wars" development speedrun had reached its terrible climax, the point in any sufficiently arduous long-distance sprint where the athletes lose track of their own limbs and start tumbling to the asphalt. Somehow, Palpatine returned. Even more somehow, it wasn't fun to see him.

The behind-the-scenes turbulence that plagued Episode IX was more memorable than most of Episode IX. Nobody's here to argue over whether Colin Trevorrow's script would have been an improvement, to relitigate matters of wasted potential, or to speculate on what could have been given an extra year of development time. What's done is done. It's time for Disney to do as their progenitor told them and Keep Moving Forward. Also, cast Kurt Russell in more things. That's beside the point.

See, ever since "Rise of Skywalker" was met with a collective fart noise from fans and critics, the minds behind "Star Wars" have been too gunshy to carry their universe into the future. Prequels have become, and this is flabbergasting, the safe bet. "Obi-Wan" takes place between Episodes III and IV. "The Mandalorian" is set between VI and VII (where Mark Hamill is a dead-eyed digital mannequin brought to life). If anybody ever finishes watching "The Book of Boba Fett," we'll know what time period that's supposed to be in.

And while a focus on the past makes some sense — "Star Wars" has been a franchise rooted in nostalgia since that first title crawl inched across the screen — it's time for a bold new direction. It's time for Disney to tell us what happened after "Rise of Skywalker."

Like, and this is just blue sky conjecture, but what if Lobot had a kid or something? Wouldn't that be nuts?