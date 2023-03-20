Keanu Reeves Hints At His Future With Constantine, DC, And The MCU - Exclusive

Years before there was an MCU or DCEU, there was "Constantine." Keanu Reeves' sole foray into a live-action adaptation of one of DC's darker properties was filmed as a standalone horror-action hybrid, taking extensive liberties with the source material and having no connections to any other existing cinematic franchise. While not immediately embraced by critics when it first came out, "Constantine" has become something of a cult favorite.

After years of speculation, "Constantine" fans got spectacular news about a sequel seemingly being in the works. That was before the DC universe reboot was announced in late 2022. Now, Reeves admits he's not sure whether John Constantine will find a place in the new DC Studios game plan.

"I think they're trying to figure out what to do with that," Reeves said. "Hopefully I can reprise the role of John Constantine, but it remains to be seen."

As for that other major superhero universe, fans have theorized for years about which Marvel role Reeves would be perfect for, ranging from the Silver Surfer to Ghost Rider. Reeves himself says he's game for a trip to the MCU, as long as it's the right part.

"That would be fun," he agrees. "I love those movies. It's great to be in that kind of make-believe land and be in those big movies and have fun like that. Hopefully, one day, they can find something that I'm suitable for."

"John Wick: Chapter 4" blasts its way into theaters March 24.