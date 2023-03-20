UnPrisoned's Delroy Lindo On Portraying Tracy McMillan's Real Life Story - Exclusive

Delroy Lindo had a lot to say about the opportunities denied to formerly incarcerated people. His experience embodying Edwin in "UnPrisoned" further clarified how filmmakers should tell stories about this vulnerable population.

"In the final analysis, we're all trying to do the same thing, which is to live our lives with dignity, which formerly incarcerated people are trying to do," Lindo said in regard to Edwin's story. "[It's] appropriate [for us] to be given the benefit of the doubt. Where would we be? Where would I be if, in some instances, I wasn't given the benefit of the doubt?"

Edwin's experiences being denied employment opportunities based on his past, as well as having to jump through hoops to obtain forms of identification and working papers, are nothing new to those who know someone who has been a part of the prison system in the US. Lindo also was clear about the ways that race adds to the complexity of the central message of "UnPrisoned" and its characters' lives.

"As a person of color, how do I cut through somebody else's propensity to misunderstand me based on how I look?" Lindo said. "How do we grapple with that?" Ultimately, Lindo found his answer through his craft, as well as his collaboration with Tracy McMillan.