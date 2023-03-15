Delroy Lindo On Executive Producing And Starring Alongside Kerry Washington On UnPrisoned - Exclusive

On screen, Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo are savvy scene partners, playing off each other's wit and emotion to achieve a perfect balance of comedy and family drama.

Though the stars didn't spend time on any on-set bonding exercises, they were able to connect over the strength of the material at hand. Lindo listed some of the project's winning factors: "the nature of the communication going into the project, the writing, the fact that Tracy is so intricately connected to this material, the way that the writing manifested in the writers' room, the people who put those scripts together." He concluded that these ingredients "resulted in a project that we all were pretty much on the same page [on] in terms of the direction we wanted the work to go in."

Still, the actor acknowledged that no project exists in a perfect vacuum and that there were certainly obstacles to overcome throughout the creative and collaborative process. However, Lindo remained complimentary toward his experience working on "UnPrisoned," praising these factors "in [the] context of the fact that [I have] worked on other projects in which those elements weren't quite present." He confirmed, "They were and they are present in 'UnPrisoned.'"

