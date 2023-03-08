Delroy Lindo Shares The Deeper Meaning Behind His New Hulu Series, UnPrisoned - Exclusive Interview

The show can do [all] that because it is art, and that's the most exciting part about it: It can be a comedy and a romance and deal with really serious issues.

It's very deft in that regard. They sent it to me when it was first cut together, and I haven't seen it in a while, but based on how people have been responding, it seems to be resonating [with] people in the ways that we wanted it to resonate. I feel really good about that.

Your character is looking for work after being incarcerated, but there are so many workplaces that have exclusionary hiring practices. As an actor, what was it like encountering so many real-life obstacles that people face when they have a criminal record?

I don't have a criminal record, but I've certainly had my share of doors slammed in my face as an actor, if I'm understanding your question accurately. But one of the first things that one has to learn as an actor is to grapple with the amount of rejection that comes with the territory.

Now, [regarding] playing a formerly incarcerated person and understanding that so many doors get slammed in the face, so many people [in] situations are fundamentally unwilling to give formerly incarcerated folk an opportunity, a chance. And even though you didn't ask me this question, I will say that one of my aspirations for this work is that it shifts that a little bit. I've never been incarcerated per se, but I certainly have quite a bit of experience with being enclosed either within myself or by others' perceptions of me.

In the final analysis, we're all trying to do the same thing, which is to live our lives with dignity, which formerly incarcerated people are trying to do. [It's] appropriate [for us] to be given the benefit of the doubt. Where would we be? Where would I be if, in some instances, I wasn't given the benefit of the doubt? Where would we all be? It comes down to ... This sounds so utopian, but it comes down to, how can we all be human together? And as a person of color, how do I cut through somebody else's propensity to misunderstand me based on how I look? How do we grapple with that?

The only way to grapple with that, negotiate that, is [to], as much as we can, affirm our humanity [and] be a human being. I don't want to use the term "message" because that sounds really heavy and didactic, but it does come down to who we all are as humans and how we inform the human condition. I want to believe that this work, even though it's entertainment, is going a small way to informing the human condition.