Emma Willis Thanks Fans For Their Support On Bruce Willis' Birthday

"I just think it's important that you see all sides of this," continued Emma Heming Willis. "I always get this message, or people always tell me that 'Oh, you're so strong, I don't know how you do it.' I'm not given a choice. I wish I was... But I do have times of sadness every day, grief every day, and I'm really feeling it today on his birthday."

Heming Willis elaborated that she was particularly overwhelmed while putting together an Instagram reel for her husband's birthday. Understandably, she found it difficult to put that reel together, describing the process as like getting knifed in the heart. "But as much as I do it for myself, I do it for you because I know how much you love my husband — don't cry, Emma — but it means so much to me, so thank you." True to form, there are a great many comments — more than 3,000 at the time of writing — expressing support for both of them.

Heming Willis has previously pleaded for space and consideration from the media, particularly paparazzi, whenever she and Bruce Willis are seen in public. She has also increasingly dedicated herself to raising awareness about frontotemporal dementia and its effects on sufferers and their loved ones.