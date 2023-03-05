Bruce Willis' Wife Pleads For Education And Space From The Media

Almost one year ago, following apparent rumors that had been swirling around for years, Bruce Willis' family announced that the 67-year-old actor had been diagnosed with aphasia and would retire from acting. Last month, they made a statement that his condition had progressed, and doctors had made a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. It's a disease marked by challenges with communication, motor-related problems, and personality changes. The Mayo Clinic says the condition is the cause of up to 20 percent of dementia cases.

The February statement came from Willis' current wife, Emma, along with his ex-wife Demi Moore and his five daughters: Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn. It offered some information on the untreatable disease while expressing the belief that Willis would have wanted to raise awareness of the disease and others suffering from it. "We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible," the family shared.

The actor, best known for films like "Die Hard," "Pulp Fiction," and "Armageddon," was seen out and about last week for the first time since the new diagnosis. This may have spurred the recent communication from Willis' family directed at the paparazzi, who have been more interested than ever in Willis' comings and goings.