FBoy Island Season 3 And A New Spin-Off Are Reportedly Headed To The CW

There were a whole lot of casualties last year after the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery left the company with a $55 billion debt to solve. With everything from major motion pictures like "Batgirl" to a myriad of original HBO Max content on the chopping block on top of many employees also getting the ax, it was a tumultuous time for the studio.

Unfortunately for fans of "FBoy Island," the romantic reality TV show, it emerged as one of the many cancellations. Like "Westworld" and many others, the Nikki Glaser-hosted series was subsequently removed from the service completely and relegated to free services like Roku and Tubi as a result. However, it looks like "FBoy Island" has a new home as The CW has become the docking port for the show and its upcoming spin-off, "FGirl Island."

As reported by Deadline, The CW has secured the third season of "FBoy Island" as well as its spin-off. It looks like the two series weren't in much trouble, either, as it sounds like there were reportedly many bidders trying to buy up the properties.