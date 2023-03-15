Critics Say Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Is Bigger Than The Original (But Not Necessarily Better)

In the same calendar year that Marvel Studios brought Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) to the movies, Warner Bros. and DC answered with a Captain Marvel of their own. However, instead of using that name, which his comic book counterpart went by for decades, he arrived on the silver screen under a different moniker: Shazam. In his 2019 solo film, the hero imbued with the powers of gods — portrayed by Zachary Levi and Asher Angel, who plays his Billy Batson form — learns the importance of family and how to use his remarkable gifts responsibly. Throughout this journey, the film offers viewers plenty of action and laughs to boot.

"Shazam!" was an all-around hit, performing well critically as well as financially. Thus, director David F. Sandberg is about to present moviegoers with another comedic yet heartfelt superhero adventure. "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" sees the titular character and his now-superpowered family take on the Daughters of Atlas, Hespera (Dame Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu). The fate of the world hangs in the balance, so they'll have to muster all their courage and strength to defeat these immensely powerful threats.

"Fury of the Gods" isn't in theaters yet, but some folks have gotten to see the long-awaited sequel early. It seems that the consensus among critics is that it's far from a triumphant follow-up to the 2019 original.