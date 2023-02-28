Shazam Director Says The Character Has No Future In James Gunn's DCU If Moviegoers Don't See Fury Of The Gods

The future of DC Comics' upcoming movie slate has always been a source of great unease and speculation for as long as the company has tried to catch up to the behemoth that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Originally starting with Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel," these movies never quite found the runaway success like the MCU. However, the DCU has recently undergone a massive shakeup that saw James Gunn placed at the helm, and he has been given artistic liberty to decide what properties and characters move forward in his cinematic vision.

Gunn himself has already said that the upcoming "The Flash" movie will act as somewhat of a soft reboot for the DCU, much like the "Flashpoint" comic arc that reset DC Comics. Gunn clarified that doesn't mean that he is tossing everything out that came before, just that he will be far more critical and discerning. Of course, this statement definitely makes some worried about characters like Shazam (Zachary Levi and Asher Angel), since "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is soon on the horizon — but it seems as if the future of this character's iteration depends entirely on box office returns.