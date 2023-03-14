DCU Theory - Here's How Shazam 2 Fits Into James Gunn's New Universe

2023's DC movies are in a bit of a precarious position. All four films coming out this year — "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," "The Flash," "Blue Beetle," and the "Aquaman" sequel — are seemingly connected with the old DC Extended Universe. However, new DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran recently unveiled the new line-up of DCU movies, including works like "Superman: Legacy" and "The Brave and the Bold." It would seem to many that DC is simply clearing out its slate to make way for new iterations of the iconic characters, with Henry Cavill no longer playing Superman and a new, non-Affleck version of Batman entering the fray.

However, based on everything we know, there could still be a future for characters introduced in the old universe. After all, "Peacemaker" will get a second season, and there's a proposed TV series centering on Amanda Waller, who we'll assume will continue to be played by Viola Davis.

There's even hope for Shazam. While there are no guarantees, "Shazam!" series director David F. Sandberg took to Twitter to mention how the character of Shazam (Zachary Levi) could fit into these future DC plans, saying, "What I've been told is that there's nothing in the Shazam films that contradict the future plans for DC. So the possibility for more Shazam is there and if that's what you want your best bet is to go see the film."

So yes, it's possible "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" could be the end of the road for the character if the film doesn't hit well enough with audiences. For the sake of argument, though, let's say fans love it. Let's say Gunn and Safran love it. If so, here's how Billy Batson could factor into the new DCU.