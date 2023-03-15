New Funko Ad Suggests A Major DCEU Player Is Still In The Flash Despite Rumors

A new image on Twitter from collectibles giant Funko suggests Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is going to make a cameo in "The Flash" after all, despite previous reports that she was not slated to appear in director Andy Muschietti's DCEU multiverse film.

Gadot, whose appearance in "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" was all but confirmed recently thanks to a new TV spot for the film, was also rumored to appear in "The Flash." However, The Hollywood Reporter indicated in December that not only was Gadot's cameo cut from the new Zachery Levi superhero action adventure, but an appearance from Henry Cavill's Superman was sliced out as well.

Now, the rumor that Gadot will indeed be in "The Flash" has been revived by a new Funko POP! Product reveal. The figure maker posted a tweet Wednesday, March 15, that showed not only POP! figures of Ezra Miller's Flash, the Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck versions of Batman, Sasha Calle's Kara Zor-El (aka Supergirl), and Michael Shannon's General Zod (whose return was featured in "The Flash's" Super Bowl spot), but also included Gadot's Wonder Woman. And while the announcement doesn't officially confirm the return of Wonder Woman in "The Flash," it seems odd that Funko would be peddling a product of a character that doesn't appear in the movie.