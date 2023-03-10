Michael Shannon Teases The Return Of General Zod In The Flash - Exclusive

Actor Michael Shannon has become a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood over the past three decades, especially in roles like the menacing General Zod in director Zack Snyder's 2013 blockbuster "Man of Steel." Now, 10 years later, Zod is making a comeback in director Andy Muschietti's DC multiverse tale "The Flash," completing a turn of events the actor admitted he didn't see coming.

Zod, of course, is the chief antagonist in "Man of Steel," who is sent to the Phantom Zone with his crew after he murdered Kal-El's father, Jor-El (Russell Crowe), and committed high treason against Krypton. After escaping imprisonment, Zod and his crew seek to destroy Kal-El — who is living on Earth under the guise of Clark Kent-Superman (Henry Cavill) — and turn the planet into the new Krypton.

The supervillain's fate appeared to be sealed by Superman in a controversial scene in "Man of Steel," but 10 years later, miraculously, Zod is back in "The Flash." It's all been made possible by the wonders of DC Universe in Muschietti's upcoming superhero opus starring Ezra Miller in the title role. Shannon gave a peek into his return as Zod in an exclusive interview with Looper for his new film, "A Little White Lie."