Guest Starring On Poker Face's Serious Finale Left Clea DuVall With A Skewed Sense Of The Show's Tone

Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" movies have arguably reignited a spark in the murder mystery genre. And, along with screenwriting sisters Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, the director has managed to keep that flame growing with Peacock's "Poker Face." Described as a weekly "howcatchem" show, "Poker Face" has dazzled fans with its refreshing take on TV mysteries and inclusion of memorable guest stars. One such appearance is Clea DuVall, who plays Emily — the estranged sister of Charlie (Natasha Lyonne), the charming amateur detective on the run.

It's anything but a jolly family reunion between the siblings, as Charlie and Emily's apparent rift delivers one of the series' most emotionally tense moments. Overall, things aren't always this intense on "Poker Face," which caught DuVall by surprise when she went back and watched the entire show, she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I think because our scenes were more serious, I didn't really have a sense of the tone as a whole," Duvall said. "So that was really fun and surprising to see what the show was."

It's no wonder that behind the scenes, she and Lyonne strived to hit a more grounded tone while filming.