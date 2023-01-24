What To Expect While Watching Poker Face According To Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson made a name for himself in recent years when it comes to telling compelling mysteries. "Knives Out," which was released in 2019, was a critical success (via Rotten Tomatoes). Meanwhile, the standalone sequel, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," which came out in 2022, proved to be another major hit, recently earning Johnson an Oscar nomination for the screenplay (via The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences).

Hot off of the success of "Glass Onion" Johnson's new Peacock television series, "Poker Face" is nearing its release date of January 26, 2023. The new series, which has a case-of-the-week format, stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a casino worker on the run. As well as creating the series, Johnson wrote and directed several episodes of the first season.

Fans of Johnson and "Knives Out" are likely itching to know more about "Poker Face" and what to expect from it. Here's what Johnson has to say about what he has in store for his upcoming series.